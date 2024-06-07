Power pole falls into roadway, damages vehicles

Oncor is looking into what caused a large wooden power pole to fall in Collin County Thursday, damaging vehicles.

Jennifer Chapman, spokesperson for the Plano Police Department, said they were fortunate no one was hurt when the pole fell into traffic along Custer Road at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police initially thought a driver struck the pole and then hit another vehicle, but they'd later learn the pole fell into the roadway and damaged the vehicles.

Both drivers were rattled but otherwise OK, officials said. One of the vehicles had significant damage to the front end while another had burn marks where downed power lines arced and melted to the hood.

NBC 5 News Damage done to two vehicles after a power pole fell into a roadway, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Oncor said the vehicle owners can file a claim with them to cover the cost of the damages.

"We are aware of a utility pole that fell onto Custer Road in Plano yesterday. We appreciate the help of Plano Police that closed the road until our personnel arrived. Oncor is investigating the cause of the fall and taken all steps necessary to ensure the area is safe," Oncor said in a statement.

Contractors replaced the missing pole on Friday. Meanwhile, why the pole fell remains a mystery and it's not immediately clear whether a previous crash may have damaged the pole.

Oncor told NBC 5 that poles leaning in the area may look menacing but do not pose a safety risk.

NBC 5 News Oncor says leaning power poles may look threatening but are safe.