FAA Computer Outage Disrupts Flights, Grounds Planes Across US

“Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time,” the FAA said.

American Airlines
Flights across the United States were affected Wednesday morning by a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The outage of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions System grounded departures around the country, delaying hundreds of flights, with scores more expected to be impacted.

As of 7 a.m. ET, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information" systems.

The Notice to Air Missions System, also known as NOTAMs, used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The agency said in an earlier tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System after it had "failed."

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

United Airlines announced it had temporarily delayed "all domestic flights" due to the issue.

