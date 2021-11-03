September 11 Attacks

Feds Closed Probe Into 3 Saudi Nationals Suspected of Helping 9/11 Hijackers

The three men were identified as Fahad Al-Thumairy, Omar Al-Bayoumi, and Musaed Al-Jarrah

A firefighter walks through rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center as a US flag hangs from a traffic light post 11 September, 2001, in New York. Two planes controlled by hijackers crashed into the buildings, destroying both.
Two decades after 9/11, federal investigators earlier this year formally closed their investigation into three Saudi nationals suspected of helping two hijackers prior to the attacks, according to a previously classified FBI document released by the Justice Department Thursday.

The three men were identified as Fahad Al-Thumairy, Omar Al-Bayoumi, and Musaed Al-Jarrah. According to the document, they allegedly provided or directed others to provide Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar with “assistance in daily activities, including procuring living quarters and assistance with assimilating into Southern California.”

Prior to closing the investigation on May 27, the FBI says it re-examined the case file in 2019 and 2020 “to identify any missed leads, opportunities, or investigative actions which may advance the case.” 

