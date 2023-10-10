FedEx

FedEx reinstating services to Israel amid war conflict with Hamas

By NBCDFW Staff

FedEx, one of the world's largest shipping companies, has announced that it will resume delivery services to Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas.

"In light of the events unfolding in Israel, our inbound and outbound flights to the country have been temporarily suspended," the company said in a released statement Tuesday.

FedEx said it is closely monitoring the situation, and as of Tuesday, it is adjusting its services as follows:

  • All FedEx and TNT services in and out of Israel are temporarily suspended for Monday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 10.
  • All shipments destined for Israel transiting via FedEx's network will be safely held in their facilities.
  • Delivery of shipments already in Israel will be performed where safe and possible.

Customers are asked to check the FedEx Service Alerts page for updates and to track their shipment at fedex.com for specific status information.

On Tuesday, American Airlines said it is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, due to the war.

