American Airlines suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel

American Airlines is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

The Fort Worth-based airline said they would temporarily suspend operations at Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) through Dec. 4 and would extend their travel alert.

The extension of the travel alert provides affected passengers with additional flexibility to rebook travel and waive change fees.

"We will continue working closely with our partner airlines to offer assistance to those looking to exit TLV with safety and security remaining our highest priorities," the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

American Airlines isn't the only carrier suspending service in Israel.

Delta Airlines said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled through Oct. 31. United Airlines suspended Tel Aviv flights "until conditions allow them to resume," it said in a statement to NBC News.

On Monday, FedEx temporarily suspended all flights in and out of Israel before reinstating them on Tuesday. Pick-up and delivery service will be performed according to local authority instructions and where safe and possible.