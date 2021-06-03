Rep. Matt Gaetz

Federal Prosecutors Investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz for Obstruction, Sources Say

Investigators are eyeing a phone call Gaetz had with a witness to a sex-trafficking investigation, the source said

By Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

rep matt gaetz
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz obstructed justice during a phone call with a witness in a potential sex crimes investigation, a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News.

The obstruction probe, which stemmed from an inquiry about whether Gaetz, a Republican of Florida, had an improper relationship with a minor, was first reported by Politico, which cited two sources familiar with the case.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More on Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz May 17

Matt Gaetz Friend Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges, Agrees to Cooperate in Plea Deal

Florida May 1

How the Gaetz Probe Grew From Sex Trafficking to Medical Pot

A spokesperson for Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, scoffed at the news of the obstruction investigation.

“Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

The Justice Department announced in March that it was opening an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over sex trafficking allegations. Here’s what you need to know.

This article tagged under:

Rep. Matt Gaetz
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us