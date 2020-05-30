FBI’s Top Lawyer Ousted Amid Fox News Criticism for Role in Flynn Probe

After a 38-year career with the Justice Department, the FBI's top lawyer, Dana Boente, was asked to resign on Friday, NBC News reported. Two sources familiar with the decision to dismiss Boente said it came from high levels of the Justice Department rather than directly from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

His departure comes on the heels of recent criticism by Fox News for his role in the investigation of former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

A spokesman for the FBI confirmed to NBC News that Boente did in fact resign on Friday.

