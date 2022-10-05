FBI Arrests Pastor Who Wore His Company Jacket on Jan. 6 and Pushed Into Police Line

Dunfee told rioters that they were "taking our house," according to an affidavit

An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6 was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said.

William Dunfee, a 57-year-old church pastor, is the man seen on video filmed by another Jan. 6 rioter telling officers that the mob was going to take over the Capitol steps; he was previously identified by online sleuths prior to his arrest this week.

Dunfee also told other rioters that they were "taking our house," according to an FBI affidavit.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

