Ceremonies Being Held Saturday to Commemorate Marathon Bombing's 10th Anniversary

A series of events will be held in Boston on Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Two One Boston Day remembrance events will be held Boylston Steet. In addition, over a dozen One Boston Day volunteer events will be hosted by city departments and neighborhood organizations.

The city and the Boston Athletic Association will honor the day with two remembrance events on Boylston Street.

More than 20 local organizations and businesses have registered events for today, including a donation drive for the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

The first will be an early morning private gathering and wreath laying shortly after 7:15 a.m. at the memorial sites for the families who lost loved ones at the 2013 Boston Marathon. Honor guards, including the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Boston Emergency Medical Services, and Suffolk County Sheriff Department’s Honor Guards, will be present at the memorial sites throughout the day. After the B.A.A. 5K race, the City will open Boylston Street between Dartmouth and Fairfield Streets for members of the public to visit the memorial sites.

Then at 2:30 p.m., the public is invited to join members of the One Fund Community, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, first responders, hospital leaders, B.A.A. leadership, and local running groups at the Boston Marathon Finish Line for a dedication of a new commemorative finish line, the ringing of bells, and the unveiling of a One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street.

Both events will be livestreamed in the video player above.

More than 20 local organizations and businesses have registered events for today, including the following:

One Boston Day Platelet/Blood Drive with Kraft Family Blood Donor Center

One Boston Day Blood Drives with the Red Cross of Massachusetts

Feeding Families Food Drive with Catholic Charities Boston

26.True Marathon with Pioneers Run Crew

Tenean Beach Cleanup

One Boston Day Senior Socials

Friends One Boston Day Book Giveaway

Stepping Strong Blood Drives and Stop the Bleed Demonstrations on City Hall Plaza

Stepping Strong Blood Drives and Stop the Bleed Demonstrations at Copley Square Park

Red Bull Runs powered by MoveStudios on The Greenway

Garden Cleanup at El Jardin De La Amistad

Kindness in Christopher Columbus Park on the Boston Harbor

Franklin Park Community Cleanup

Spark Joy: Boston Marathon Sign Making Party

Fenway Community Cleanup with the Fenway Community Center

Welcome to Red Chairs at Charlesgate Park with the Charlesgate Alliance

Let's Get Growing! with the Friends of Childe Hassam Park

Community Portrait Project with MassArt Art Museum

An Hour of Coding with Boston's Chief Information Officer

Honoring Mel King Through Writing

One Boston Day Remembrance at the Boston Marathon Finish Line

One Boston Day at the NEMPAC April Open Mic Night

Neighborhood-wide Cleanup with the Belnel Family Neighborhood Association

For more information on these events, click here.

Wu is also encouraging Boston residents to take part in their own individual acts of kindness, including those on the 2023 One Boston Day Acts of Kindness Checklist. Examples from the checklist range from buying a cup of coffee for a stranger to donating blood.

We’re coming together with partners from across our city to commemorate #OneBostonDay through service events & acts of kindness. Donate. Volunteer. Get involved: https://t.co/eQ9Ykf3UOX pic.twitter.com/tPSWDwDDIu — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) April 13, 2023

Like in years past, people are welcome to share their reflections and acts of service plans for One Boston Day on social media with the hashtag #OneBostonDay.