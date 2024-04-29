Embattled grocery startup Getir exits the U.S. and Europe, will refocus on Turkey

Grocery delivery firm Getir said in a statement Monday that it was withdrawing from its U.S. and European markets and would refocus its financial resources on Turkey.

Grocery delivery startup Getir announced Monday that it is quitting international markets including the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.S., marking a major setback for the once hyped online grocery industry.

The Istanbul, Turkey-based firm said in a statement that it was withdrawing from its U.S. and European markets and would now refocus its financial resources on Turkey.

The company said it raised a new investment round led by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and venture capital firm G Squared "to bolster its competitive position in its core food and grocery delivery businesses in Turkey."

Getir said it generates 7% of its revenues from the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.S.

"Getir expresses its sincere appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all its employees in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.S.," the company said.

Pandemic grocery hype fades

Getir was one of the most hyped online grocery delivery companies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when people around the world flocked to online services for their shopping purchases.

The company, which was founded in 2015, has raised a whopping $1.8 billion to date. Getir raised $768 million of that sum in 2022, at a sky-high valuation of $11.8 billion.

Getir's valuation has since sunk considerably, with the company having reportedly seen billions of dollars wiped off its market value.

Getir raised funds from key backers including Mubadala, G Squared, and ex-Sequoia Capital partner Michael Moritz, at a $2.5 billion valuation, according to a September 2023 Financial Times report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

That would mark a hefty 79% discount to Getir's previously disclosed valuation. CNBC was unable to independently verify the FT report.

Struggling space

Getir's bright purple and yellow branding had become a common sight on mopeds whizzing around the city to deliver groceries on-demand in bustling cities like London and New York.

Getir's business, and others like it, rely on a model where groceries are packed at local so-called "dark stores" peppered about a major city in spots that are close to areas with a dense urban population.

Groceries would be packed up by staff at Getir's stores, and then delivered by its fleet of drivers in a matter of minutes. Getir touted delivery times of as little as 10 minutes.

Gorillas, another grocery delivery company with a model similar to Getir's, faced financial struggles in 2022 when high interest rates and soaring inflation put pressure on its business. The brand was acquired by Getir in December 2022 for $1.2 billion.