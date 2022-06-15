Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, officials said Wednesday.

Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a release from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland.

Fauci will isolate and continue to work from home; he has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other senior government officials, according to the release.

He was appointed to his post in 1984, but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19 and has been lauded for his leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

This is a developing story