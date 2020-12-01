Department of Justice

DOJ Investigating Potential White House ‘Bribery-for-Pardon' Scheme

The heavily redacted documents do not name the individuals involved

Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Federal investigators are looking into a potential “bribery-for-pardon” scheme involving presidential pardons, according to federal court documents unsealed by the chief judge for the federal court in Washington D.C..

The heavily redacted documents do not name the individuals involved or President Donald Trump, NBC News reports. They also do not indicate if any White House officials had knowledge of the scheme.

The documents discuss whether prosecutors can review documents that may have been protected by attorney-client privilege and were seized as a result of a search warrant.

The White House declined to comment, but Trump tweeted late Tuesday night, "Pardon investigation is Fake News!"

