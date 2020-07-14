Beheaded, Dismembered Entrepreneur Found in NYC Apartment: Sources

Detectives are looking for whoever beheaded and dismembered a tech entrepreneur in his luxury New York City apartment, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

According to sources, the man's body was discovered by a relative who dropped by his Lower East Side apartment to check on him Tuesday afternoon.

Sources say the man, in his early 30s, was last seen alive Monday afternoon. Surveillance footage showed him getting on the elevator at his building on East Houston Street.

The entrepreneur was attacked as soon as he got off on the seventh floor, according to sources. But his body wasn't discovered until the following day, when a relative went to check on him.

The relative called 911, telling operators the man's head, arms and legs had been cut off. He said an electric saw was near the body, but there wasn't much blood at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police were seen canvassing the area on Tuesday night, and the chief of detectives was seen at the scene.