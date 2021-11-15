Pennsylvania

Cellphone, iPad Pings Lead to Dad, Daughter Who Survived Plane Crash in Pa. Woods

Emergency responders called it a miracle

By The Associated Press

police generic3
NBC10

What to Know

  • Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania.
  • State police say the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township.
  • Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them. State troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.

Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to state police, the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area of Luzerne County. The FAA said the plane had disappeared from radar after a rapid descent.

Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad's cellphone and 13-year-old daughter's iPad to locate them.

U.S. & World

2 hours ago

Roads, Transit, Internet: This is What's in the Infrastructure Bill

32 mins ago

Trump Ally Steve Bannon Taken Into Custody on Contempt Charges

It took hours before state troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.

Emergency responders called it a miracle.

They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known and their names were not released.

Authorities were investigating what caused their plane to crash.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniaplane crashscranton-wilkes barre
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us