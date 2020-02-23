China

Coronavirus Lockdowns Lead to Rise in Mental Health Issues

China is deploying mental health professionals across the country, state media reports

Government-enforced lockdowns, transportation bans and strict quarantines aimed at curbing the spread of coronavrius in China have brought parts of the country to a standstill, with no end in sight.

But the moves have had the collateral result of leaving millions of Chinese people frustrated and frightened, putting pressure on the government to offer them assistance in dealing with the emotional and psychological fallout of feeling trapped in their own homes, NBC News reports.

Mental health services have been deployed across the country, according to Chinese state media

The outbreak has already claimed more than 2,000 lives, mostly in China.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

