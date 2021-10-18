Colin Powell Dead at 84 From COVID-19 Complications

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced in a statement. He was 84.

His family said in a statement the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was fully vaccinated and had been receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19," the family statement said. "He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Powell was a four-star general who served as secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, the first African American to serve in the job. He served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under both Bush and Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Powell was born in New York City, the son of Jamaican immigrants.

Probably the most controversial moment of his career came before the United Nations in 2003 when he argued the case for invading Iraq to stop a weapons program. The program did not exist.

Powell later told PBS' "Frontline" that the speech was a “blot” on his record.

He famously warned Bush that if he did go to war with Iraq, "You understand the consequences."

"You know you're going to be owning this place?" The New York Times reported in 2004.

Powell was among Bush's advisers most wary of invading Iraq. He resigned as secretary of state after Bush was re-elected.

In 2020, Powell called former President Donald Trump a liar, who had drifted away from the Constitution.

"We have a Constitution. We have to follow that Constitution. And the president's drifted away from it," Powell told CNN.

