Can Dogs Eat Bananas? See What Human Food Is Safe for Your Pets and What Isn't

You’re in the kitchen making food and your pet is looking at you longingly for a bite. Most pet owners have been there.

If you frequently fall for those puppy dog eyes, it’s a good idea to know what is safe and unsafe for your dog (or cat) to eat.

When serving your pet any type of meat or fish, it should be cooked and the bones removed. And even foods that we may associate as being safe may actually be harmful to them (grapes for dogs, milk for cats).

Here is a guide for what is safe and unsafe for your pets, according to the Nasa Pet Hospital, American Kennel Club, and Purina:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

SAFE for Dogs:

Chicken

Turkey

Pork

Lean Beef

Ham

Bread

Cheese

Milk (caution — some dogs may be lactose intolerant)

Cashews

Peanut Butter

Popcorn (unsalted and unbuttered)

Quinoa

Shrimp (cooked and shell removed)

Tuna (small amounts)

Plain Yogurt

Coconut Oil and Coconut Meat (but not the fuzzy shell)

Honey

Cooked Salmon

Cooked Eggs

Corn (remove from the cob)

Bananas

Blueberries

Apples

Seedless Watermelon

Tomatoes (limited amounts, as a treat)

Pumpkin

Carrots

Sweet Potatoes

Green Beans

Broccoli

Green Peas

UNSAFE for Dogs:

Almonds

Chocolate

Cinnamon

Garlic

Raw Meats and Fish

Ice Cream (avoid due to high sugar content)

Macadamia Nuts (highly poisonous)

Grapes and raisins

Onions

Avocados

Lemons and Limes

Coffee and Tea (nothing containing caffeine)

Chewing Gum and Foods Containing Xylitol

SAFE for Cats:

Beef

Chicken

Turkey

Liver

Lamb

Fish

Brown Rice

Cooked Eggs

Cucumber

Steamed Broccoli

Carrots

Asparagus

Peas

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Seedless Watermelon

Peeled and Deseeded Apples

Pumpkins

UNSAFE for Cats: