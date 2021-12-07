Calif. Man Arrested After Girlfriend He Allegedly Tortured and Held Captive for a Month Escapes

A California man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture and rape after his girlfriend, who he allegedly held captive for a month, escaped and reported him to authorities.

Saul Ortega, 29, was arrested Saturday by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges for allegedly abusing his 25-year-old girlfriend, a Modesto resident who has not been named.

She was held against her will for approximately one month, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

