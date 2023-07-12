Burger King

Burger King Thailand debuts new ‘burger' with 20 slices of cheese and no meat

The chain launched a “Real Cheeseburger” that has 20 slices of American cheese and no meat

By Max Molski

Burger King Thailand

Burger King is switching up the definition of a cheeseburger with its latest creation.

The fast food chain introduced its “Real Cheeseburger,” a creation that features a bun, 20 slices of cheese and no patty.

“Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King,” reads a translation of a Facebook post from Burger King Thailand. “Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!!”

Burger King is launching the “burger” in Thailand for 109 Thai baht ($3.13), lower than the usual price of 380 baht ($10.93).

Mixed reactions have poured in for the “real cheeseburger,” ranging from disgust to intrigue and approval

While the promotional image shows melted slices, the actual sandwich appears to be ordinary slices of American cheese.

U.S. & World

animals 7 mins ago

Giant panda gives birth to squirming, squealing healthy twin girls at South Korean theme park

NASA 53 mins ago

Webb Space Telescope captures dramatic close-up images of 50 stars at moment of birth

For now, the sandwich remains halfway around the world – something many are more than ok with.

This article tagged under:

Burger KingThailandFood & Drink
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us