Boston Marathon Plan to Hand Out 70,000 Medals Roils Runners

Rival camps in the running world began snapping at each other's heels following this week's announcement by the Boston Athletic Association

By William J. Kole

The Boston Marathon's mid-pandemic plan to hand out coveted medals to 70,000 people who walk or run the 26.2-mile distance wherever they are has roiled the usually genteel running world. The Boston Athletic Association still hopes to hold an in-person race in October, but will cut the field size to make it safer for athletes and spectators. As a consolation prize, it's offering medals to people who complete a virtual version. Some runners who've spent years training to qualify for the real thing say the BAA is cheapening the experience. Others are denouncing the complaints as elitist.

