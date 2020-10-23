george floyd protests

‘Boogaloo Bois' Member Charged in Connection With Shooting During Floyd Protests

Ivan Harrison Hunter was charged with one count of rioting

George Floyd protest, Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, May 28, 2020, by Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.

Hunter's association with the “Boogaloo Bois" was uncovered during an investigation of Steven Carrillo, a fellow “Boogaloo" member who has been charged with two murders in California, authorities said.

