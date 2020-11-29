Joe Biden

Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With Dog, Visits a Doctor

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs

By Alexandra Jaffe

Joe Biden and his rescue dog Major
Delaware Humane Association / Facebook

President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and was visiting an orthopedist for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

