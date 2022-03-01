State of the Union 2022

Biden: ‘Ban Assault Weapons'

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Biden rejected demands to defund the police, instead saying the country needed to fund the police and provide them with the training they needed to protect communities.

And he urged Congress to pass gun control measures, from cracking down on gun trafficking and ghost guns to passing universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"Repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued," he said. "These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment. They save lives."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us