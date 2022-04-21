USS George Washington

At Least 5 USS George Washington Shipmates Died by Suicide in Last Year

The string of suicides among USS George Washington sailors may indicate a larger mental health problem, according to experts

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. From Nov. 13 to 25, naval forces from Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico, and the United States, will take part in UNITAS Atlantic 2015, an annual multinational maritime exercise.
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

At least five U.S. sailors who served on the same aircraft carrier in Virginia have died by suicide in the last year, including three who died within a week earlier this month, military officials said Thursday.

The string of suicides among USS George Washington sailors may indicate a larger mental health problem, according to experts, and it comes less than three years after a similar cluster of suicides on another Navy vessel.

“Each death is tragic in its own right, regardless of how,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Thursday. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families and, frankly, the shipmates because they're affected, too.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article tagged under:

USS George Washington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us