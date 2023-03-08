An Arizona homeowner found an unexpected four-legged intruder inside their home on Monday after returning home from work.

Photos shared by the Arizona Game and Fish Department show a bobcat lounging in a dog bed inside the San Manuel home on Monday.

A bobcat lounges on a dog bed in San Manuel home Mon. The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door. The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived. Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zcQFD4m08h — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 7, 2023

The homeowner believes the big cat entered the home through an unlocked dog door.

When an officer arrived at the home, the bobcat had already escaped, the agency said on Twitter.

The family dog, named Squeakers, was found injured on Tuesday, but is being treated by a Tucson veterinary clinic.

Many thanks to concerned citizens & the Veterinary Specialty Center Tucson from the family of #Squeakers, who turned up injured Tues. after a bobcat entered their home Mon. through a doggy door. The family asks that you show your support on Instagram at Squeakers2023. https://t.co/xg7SiA8sUj pic.twitter.com/0oPdfFvFzY — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 8, 2023

Bobcats are commonly seen in Arizona, at all elevations, the agency says. However, the big cats are more prevalent in the Sonoran desert, rimrock and chaparral areas.

Wildlife officials in Arizona say bobcats rarely attack humans, though are predatory toward animals.

The felines are considered carnivorous and eat small mammals and birds.

"Bobcats are most active around sunset and sunrise, and it is not uncommon to find one napping under a shrub in a brushy backyard," the agency said.

If you come across a bobcat, wildlife officials advise scaring off the animal with loud noises or spraying a hose.

"Bobcats are not considered a threat to human safety except in rare cases when they have rabies or are extremely aggressive," the deparment said.

For more information on wildlife safety in Arizona, click here.