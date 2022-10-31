Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in remarks at a campaign event Monday, drawing laughter from the audience.

Asked about school security, Lake suggested the protection afforded to federal lawmakers should be available to students as well.

"Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection," Lake said at a campaign event in Scottsdale, Arizona, sparking laughter from many in attendance.

The San Francisco police chief gave details Friday on the early morning attack against the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during which the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in front of responding officers.

