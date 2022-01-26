The trial of an Alabama man accused by police of keeping an "attack squirrel" that he made more aggressive by giving it methamphetamine has been delayed, local media reported.

Mickey Paulk was arrested in 2019 after authorities received a tip about the allegedly drugged squirrel. Aside from the rodent, police found body armor and meth.

NBC News affiliate WAFF of Huntsville reported Tuesday that Paulk was set to start a bench trial that "was continued until the end of February because Paulk’s attorney was not present in court.

After his 2019 arrest, Paulk, 38, was charged with possession of a wild animal, stolen property and weapon possession by a felon — and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office released images of the alleged attack squirrel.

