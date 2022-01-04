‘A Miracle': Hero Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Owner Injured in Vt. Crash

A man from Vermont is crediting his loyal dog with lending a hand — or make that, a paw — in helping save her owner’s life following a nasty crash.

"It’s honestly remarkable," Cam Laundry, 31, of North Hartland, said of what his dog, Tinsley, did Monday night. "It’s a miracle!"

Laundry crashed his pickup where Interstates 89 and 91 meet, in Hartford.

In a post shared widely on Facebook, New Hampshire State Police said the driver was thrown from the truck and was seriously injured.

Laundry said in an interview Tuesday that he was knocked out when the truck rolled over and he was ejected. He also suffered a concussion, he said.

When he came to, Laundry said Tinsley was there with a New Hampshire State Trooper and police officers from Lebanon, who said they found the man suffering from hypothermia.

Tinsley is a Shiloh Shepherd, just over a year old, Laundry said.

"She’s my little guardian angel, you know?" Laundry said of his dog, whom he described as his constant co-pilot in his truck.

Lebanon’s police chief said Tuesday his department received emergency calls about a dog walking on the bridge heading into Vermont.

Tinsley just wouldn’t be corralled, Chief Phillip Roberts explained, not until she seemingly pointed the first responders north — to the crash site. And he couldn't recall encountering a situation like it before.

“We’ve had, you know, a lot of amazing stories with our trained K9s and stuff, but not for just a household pet to lead you down that road and play a role in saving some lives,” Roberts said.

Ambulance crews from Hartford took Laundry and his passenger, who was also injured, to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Vermont State Police identified the passenger as Justin Connors, 40.

Connors is expected to be fine, in time, Laundry said, but he first does have serious injuries to nurse.

Laundry expressed remorse that his friend had a dog in the car, too. The other dog was hit on the interstate after the crash.

Vermont State Police are investigating what led up to the crash, according to a VSP spokesman.

Laundry acknowledged in an interview that he did have some drinks earlier in the night, but he added that he didn’t think it was too much.

“It definitely was a wake-up call,” Laundry said. “It all could’ve been a lot worse.”

As for Tinsley, whose owner described her as "quite remarkable," she was going to be spoiled with a big venison dinner as a reward — and nonstop gratitude from her family.

"I’m just thankful she’s always with me," Cam Laundry said of the dog who truly is this man’s best friend. "Everybody loves Tinsley."