YouTube Announces it Will no Longer Recommend Conspiracy Videos

YouTube has announced that it will no longer recommend videos that "come close to" violating its community guidelines, such as conspiracy or medically inaccurate videos.
On Saturday, a former engineer for Google, YouTube's parent company, hailed the move as a "historic victory," NBC News reported.
The original blog post from YouTube, published on Jan. 25, said that videos the site recommends, usually after a user has viewed one video, would no longer lead just to similar videos and instead would "pull in recommendations from a wider set of topics."
YouTube said in the post that the action is meant to "reduce the spread of content that comes close to — but doesn’t quite cross the line of — violating" its community policies. The examples the company cited include "promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11."