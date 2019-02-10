YouTube Announces it Will no Longer Recommend Conspiracy Videos - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

YouTube Announces it Will no Longer Recommend Conspiracy Videos

YouTube will no longer recommend videos "claiming the earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11."

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    YouTube Announces it Will no Longer Recommend Conspiracy Videos
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    In this file photo, the YouTube logo appears on screen before a keynote address by Vice President of Global Content Partnerships at YouTube Robert Kyncl at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Hotel & Casino January 12, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    YouTube has announced that it will no longer recommend videos that "come close to" violating its community guidelines, such as conspiracy or medically inaccurate videos.

    On Saturday, a former engineer for Google, YouTube's parent company, hailed the move as a "historic victory," NBC News reported.

    The original blog post from YouTube, published on Jan. 25, said that videos the site recommends, usually after a user has viewed one video, would no longer lead just to similar videos and instead would "pull in recommendations from a wider set of topics."

    YouTube said in the post that the action is meant to "reduce the spread of content that comes close to — but doesn’t quite cross the line of — violating" its community policies. The examples the company cited include "promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11."

    Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

    [NATL]Cleveland Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

    A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices