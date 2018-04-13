Man Rescued After Vehicle Plunges Off 'Devil's Slide' Cliff in Calif.

A man was rescued Friday after his van plunged into the Pacific Ocean near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.

The gray minivan went over a cliff at Montara State Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Helicopter video showed officials hanging to the side of the cliff, attempting to rescue a man in a red shirt.



A rescuer pulled him up from the wreckage back onto the street as ocean waves pounded the vehicle.

Devil's Slide is a steep, rocky coastal promontory located about midway between Montara and the Linda Mar District of Pacifica. It is characterized by eroded slopes.



The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, appeared to be walking and is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle.

The extent of the person's injuries was unknown but he could be seen limping toward the ambulance. The person was then transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

The Coast Guard helicopter was called to assist in the heavy rescue. Fire officials and paramedics also responded to the incident. It wasn't immediately clear why the van went over the cliff.

The highway between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove has been reduced to one way traffic control, according to San Mateo County's alert system.