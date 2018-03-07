In this May 4, 2001, file photo, a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, looks at a battery of photographers as he exits a police van to board a plane to Beijing at Narita international airport in Narita, northeast of Tokyo. Kim was assassinated at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray.

The U.S. has imposed more sanctions on North Korea after determining that Pyongyang used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother, NBC News reported.

Kim Jong Nam was killed at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 13, 2017, when two women allegedly smeared his face with XV. The women, Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, are on trial on murder charges.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson determined that North Korea had "used chemical weapons in violation of international law or lethal chemical weapons against its own nationals," the State Department said.

The sanctions appear to be largely symbolic, barring exports of national security-sensitive goods and technology to the country, as well sales to North Korea under the Arms Export Control Act. Both have nothing to do with the United States.