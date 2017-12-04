Patagonia, an American outdoor clothing and gear retailer set its homepage to black in response to President Trump's plans to shrink two national monuments.
The company's website displayed a dark screen with the message, "The President Stole Your Land," to rally the public into joining its cause which, according to some media reports, includes a possible lawsuit against Trump.
"In an illegal move, the president just reduced the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. This is the largest elimination of protected land in American history," Patagonia said on its website.
Published 10 minutes ago