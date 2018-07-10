2 Adults, 3 Children Found Fatally Shot in Delaware Home

Delaware state troopers found five people, including three children, dead in a home in Prices Corner, Delaware. A 42-year-old man, a 41-year old woman and three children under the age of eight were found shot in their home. (Published 2 hours ago)

Five people, including three children, died in a shooting at a Delaware house Monday night.

The shooting took place at a home on Ferris Road in Prices Corner, New Castle County, shortly before 8 p.m., Delaware State Police said.

A 42-year-old man, 41-year-old woman and three children under the age of eight were found dead on the second floor of the home, police said.

"With a heavy heart, our thoughts and prayers are with this family," Delaware State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

The identities of the dead would be released once family is notified, investigators said.



Children's toys, including a slide and kiddie pool are on the lawn outside the home. A neighbor told NBC10 his children played with the children who lived in the home.

"There's three kids in there, wife and husband," Brian Covenko told NBC10. "Kind of in shock as we're really friends with them."

Authorities haven't given word on what caused the shooting.

"There is no concern for the safety of the surrounding area," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to called Det. D. Grassi at 302-365-8441.