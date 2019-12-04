Shooting Reported at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there's an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m.There were multiple shooting victims, according to Hawaii News Now.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

The shipyard's website calls it the "nation's largest, most comprehensive Fleet repair and maintenance facility ... between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East."

This is a developing story.

