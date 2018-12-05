Search and Rescue Underway Off Coast of Japan After US Marine Aircraft Involved in 'Mishap' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Search and Rescue Underway Off Coast of Japan After US Marine Aircraft Involved in 'Mishap'

The aircraft launched from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    The US Department of the Navy, US Marine Corps, seal hangs on the wall Feb. 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

    A search and rescue operation was underway off the coast of Japan on Wednesday after two U.S. Marine aircraft were involved in what authorities called a "mishap."

    The aircraft launched from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan for a regularly scheduled training exercise.

    A Japanese search and rescue aircraft responded to aid in recovery.

