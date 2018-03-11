The “Saturday Night Live” cold open mocked recent political and pop culture moments, with Kate McKinnon reprising her impression of special counsel Robert Mueller and Cecily Strong as the betrothed-then-dumped "Bachelor" cast-off Becca K.

In a spoof of Monday's night's cringe-worthy finale of "The Bachelor," McKinnon’s Mueller (73, FBI special counsel) visited Strong's Becca K. (27, publicist) to deliver some bad news: He could not commit to a Trump collusion indictment.

“The reality is that I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now,” McKinnon’s Mueller said. "The more time that goes by the more I keep thinking about obstruction."

“Collusion is literally the only thing I’ve been looking forward to for the past year,” Strong’s Becca K. said. “I was ready, Bob. I was ready to do the damn thing.”

The scene was based on the real-life, televised breakup between "bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. and winner Becca Kufrin. After proposing to Kufrin in a pre-taped episode, Luyendyk later dumped her in front of ABC cameras to return to runner-up Lauren Burnham. The footage was then aired on "The Bachelor" finale episode before Luyendyk proposed to Burnham in front of a live studio audience — and plenty of home viewers.

Just as Luyendyk overstayed his welcome while breaking it off with Kufrin, McKinnon's Mueller hung around the apartment while Strong's Becca K. cried, hid from the cameras and expressed confusion and disappointment with the reality she was facing: that Trump would be president for at least two more years, but possibly seven more.

Strong's Becca K. wondered if Trump's alleged pre-White House affair with Stormy Daniels could even have any effect on Mueller's decision. McKinnon’s Mueller admitted “that was fun,” but the revelations were not enough for an indictment.

“Saturday Night Live” was hosted by Sterling K. Brown, the break-out “This Is Us” star and who also has a small role in the box-office smash movie “Black Panther.”

On Weekend Update with Michael Che and Colin Jost, Alex Moffat’s Eric Trump and Mikey Day’s Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance to discuss the success of the Trump name across the world and debunk the rumored chaos inside the White House.

“That’s what’s so ridiculous about the claims of this adult film star," Moffat's Eric Trump said about his father's alleged affair with Daniels. "She and my father never had a relationship. They just wrestled in bed!”



Musical guest James Bay performed “Pink Lemonade” and “Wild Love.”