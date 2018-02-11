Calif. Pastor Accused of Assaulting Girl Turns Himself In

A pastor from a Glendale church turned himself in to police Sunday and later bailed out after authorities said he was caught on camera masturbating outside a Covina hotel before then assaulting a preteen girl.

His bail had been set ay $100,000, according to jail records. Covina police had been searching for pastor Douglas Rivera Friday evening after he was set to turn himself in, and never showed up.

Instead, he posted a video on Instagram where he claimed his innocence.

"No matter what you see on Insta, keep me in your prayers," Rivera said in the video. "I love you, Los Angeles. God will take his truth out."

Rivera, who is from Baldwin Park, was accused of assaulting the preteen Wednesday.

The assault was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday at Vanllee Hotel and Suites, located at 1211 E. Garvey St., according to the Covina Police Department.

The man, identified by police as Rivera, drove through the hotel's parking lot until he saw a lit room with drapes open and then parked his truck to face the interior of the room, police said.

Two minors were inside of the hotel room.

Police said Rivera had masturbated while watching the two minors. He exited the truck and stood outside of their hotel window pretending to be on the phone for more than 30 minutes before he walked through the hotel.

Police then say he forced his way into the room once the minors opened the door, believing it was their chaperone.

Rivera was accused of assaulting one of the minors, between 10 and 12 years old, before fleeing in his truck, police said.

Rivera was to have surrendered earlier but did not show up, according to police. On Sunday, however, he finally turned himself in to Covina police.