Railroad Engineer Finds Twin Babies Near Train Tracks

The babies found along railroad tracks in Worcester are doing OK this morning, and the parents have been located.

A railroad engineer was in the middle of his overnight shift when he spotted twin 9-month-old babies alone near the tracks in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police responded around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after the baby boys were found in the area of railroad tracks near Cambridge Street and Kansas Street.

"I saw the little baby wave at me," said Eric Martell, the Providence and Worcester Railroad engineer who found the children. "I saw his little arm, he started sucking his thumb, and I was like, 'Oh my God, there's a baby in there.'"

Martell says his train was only moving a few miles an hour. He told the conductor that they were stopping immediately.

"Got off the train, yelling, looking for parents," said Martell. "No one was around."

When the men got close, they realized it was a double stroller with two babies inside.

"They seemed healthy. They actually had shoes on, they were a little bit chubby, like a baby's supposed to be," said Martell. "They were left with bottles and one of them even had a little binky, they were in a nice carriage."

The babies had been abandoned on the site of a trash and recycling facility.

The men called 911 and rocked the stroller to keep the children calm.

"One of the little guys looked up to me, gave me the biggest little smile and I was like, 'it's going to be alright, buddy. It's going to be alright, I got you,'" Martell recalled.

Police say the boys were not hurt. Investigators have been able to identify the children. They are now in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

"I'm very happy and grateful that I was able to be there and help them in their time of need," said Martell.

Police have not said whether the children's parents are in custody or if they're facing any charges.