In this file photo, police stand in a closed-off underground walkway near the site of a pipe bomb explosion in the tunnel that connects the Times Square subway station to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York City. The Police Department said that one person, Akayed Ullah, is in custody for an attempted terror attack after an explosion in a passageway linking the Port Authority Bus Terminal with the subway.

A report released Tuesday by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security found that the majority of convictions for international terrorism brought by U.S. courts since 2001 have been against people born outside of the U.S., bolstering the Trump administration's argument for tougher immigration standards, NBC News reported.

The report found that out of 549 convictions for international terrorism-related charges since Sept. 11, 2001, 254 were not U.S. citizens, 148 received U.S. citizenship through naturalization and 147 were U.S. citizens by birth.

But testimony from DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen paints a more nuanced picture, as do several national security analysts.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Nielsen said the report included people arrested overseas and brought to the U.S. to face trial. A U.S. official estimated the number of those arrests at close to 90, further skewing the numbers towards foreign-born defendants.