In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, ice fishermen walk to land after being stuck on an ice floe that broke free from land north of Catawba Island, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Ohio. People were rescued by Coast Guard and local agencies via airboats and others were able to self-rescue by walking across ice-bridges or swimming in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

The Coast Guard and other agencies on Saturday rescued 46 ice fishermen who were on an ice floe that broke off on the Ohio shore of Lake Erie, the Coast Guard said.

There were more people on the ice floe, but around 100 were able to swim or walk across ice bridges that had been connected to the floe, according to the maritime law enforcement and rescue agency.

The Coast Guard was notified about the situation at around 8 on Saturday morning, and everyone was rescued by about 11 a.m., the Coast Guard said. "We're happy to report everyone is safe."