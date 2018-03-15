Massachusetts Supreme Court to Hear Texting Suicide Case Appeal

A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

Massachusetts' highest court said it will hear the appeal of a teen who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself before he did so.

According to the Boston Herald, the Supreme Judicial Court notified Carter's defense team of the decision on Wednesday.

Carter's attorney's filed an appeal with the SJC on Feb. 5 saying that a conviction based on "words alone" violates her free speech and other constitutional rights.

The 21-year-old was convicted in June in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and later was sentenced to 15 months in jail. Carter was 17 when Roy died.

A judge said Carter caused Roy's death when she told him to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven.

A prosecutor says the conviction was warranted.