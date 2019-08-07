Man With Weapon Reported at USA Today's Va. HQ; No Injuries Reported

Police in Northern Virginia responded to reports of a man with a weapon at Gannett's national headquarters in McLean, Virginia on August 7, 2019. Hundreds of employees of the USA Today newspaper publisher and people who work for other companies in the building, evacuated the building. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Police are searching Gannett's national headquarters floor by floor and searching for a person of interest after receiving a report of a former building employee seen there with a weapon.

No injuries were reported, but police said they're searching the McLean, Virginia, offices of the USA Today newspaper publisher as if the threat were real.

"We are treating this event as if we have an active shooter in the building, to be on the safe side," Fairfax County police chief Ed Roessler said at a news conference.

It was unclear how many people were still in the large office complex after hundreds of people were evacuated from it. Special operations teams are expected to scour the building for hours.

A flag flies at half staff at a McLean, Virginia, office complex where workers were evacuated after police received reports of a man with a weapon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Days earlier, two mass shootings — one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Dayton, Ohio — left more than 30 people dead.

Photo credit: WRC

Police received a 911 call shortly before noon Wednesday with a report of a former building employee seen with a weapon. Roessler did not say whether the person was believed to have worked for Gannett or another company in the office complex.

Officers are searching for a person of interest. Roessler declined to release a description of that person.

"They may have done nothing wrong," he said.

Police said on Twitter earlier in the day that the person was a man.

A federal law enforcement official told USA Today that authorities received a mistaken report of a person with a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Gannett building is located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, near the Capital Beltway and the shopping malls, office buildings and homes of Tysons Corner.

A woman who works in the building said she was down the block when she saw about 20 police cars head toward her office.

"I just kept walking," Alex Singer said, with a nervous laugh. "I don't really know, but with everything that's gone on in the past week, I just don't wanna take any chances."

Chopper4 footage showed police and ambulances on the scene. An American flag outside the building hung at half-staff after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

The large police response follows the deadly shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, in June 2018. The alleged gunman killed five people after a longtime dispute with the newspaper's editor.

Police advised people to avoid the Gannett headquarters. For people affected by the incident, a reunification center was set up at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner hotel, at 7920 Jones Branch Drive.

