A Michigan man said he "worked very hard" to buy his $1,700 Louis Vuitton bag, so much so that he refused to give it up when an armed robber demanded the pricey possession.

Jerad Kluting told WOOD TV8 a man approached him Monday evening while walking in Holland Township, outside of Grand Rapids. "In one motion," Kluting said, the man pulled out a gun, covered his mouth with a bandana and ordered Kluting to hand over the designer item.

"I was like, ‘You’re not getting my Louis Vuitton,'" Kluting recalled. "I worked very hard for this, and this bag I’ve had forever and it means a lot to me. I wasn’t about ready to relinquish it to some thug that was going to demand it from me."

At least three shots were fired in the confrontation, but Kluting was not harmed. Kluting ran for help to a nearby business, and police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

Kluting told WOOD he saved up his money to buy the roughly $1,700 satchel, adding that "it represents me." While authorities encourage people not to bargain with armed thieves, Kluting seemed pleased with his outcome.

"I got my bag. He can pry it out of my cold dead hands," he said with a smile.