Philadelphia Officer Shot in Face While Serving Warrant

A veteran Philadelphia police SWAT team officer was shot in the face and critically injured while serving a warrant in the city's Germantown neighborhood Monday morning.

Officer Jaison Potts was shot while serving a weapons violation warrant at a home along the 4800 block of Knox Street around 6 a.m., Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. Potts suffered "very serious" facial injuries, including a broken jaw, and may have artery damage, Ross said.

The 20-year veteran was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Ross said Potts, despite bleeding heavily, was able to walk into the emergency room on his own.

"We do believe that he is going to survive despite the critical nature of his injuries," Ross said. "He's got a ways to go."



Philadelphia SWAT Officer Jaison Potts was shot in the face while serving a warrant on Knox Street in Germantown Monday morning.

Ross called Potts a "very tough guy." The bullet stopped near Potts' ear.

The 49-year-old attended Cheltenham High School in neighboring Montgomery County and is a married father of three. His family was by his side at the hospital, Ross said.

"Our prayers are with officer Potts and his family," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

SWAT team officers arrived at the row home to serve the warrant on a 20-year-old man and twice announced themselves before entering the home, Ross said. Potts and the other officers then came under fire almost immediately after entering the second door into the home, Ross said.

Officers returned fire, hitting the gunman, Ross said. The shooter, who is in his late 50s, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.



A woman in her 60s was shot as she tried to flee from the back of the home. She was listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive, Ross said. It was unclear if she was shot by police or the gunman, Ross said.

The person police were looking for wasn't in the home, Ross said. The relationship between that person, the suspected shooter and woman who was shot wasn't clear.

Ross said it is not common for SWAT team officers to open fire during assignments. The last time a member of the SWAT team was engaged in a shootout was three years ago while serving a warrant and the officer was hit on his bulletproof vest.

Potts was supposed to start vacation at the end of the day, Kenney said. The veteran officer is now spending his day sedated while undergoing tests at the hospital.



Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the spelling of Officer Jaison Potts' first name.