A glow and smoke is seen in this photo posted to social media after a gas line rupture and fire in Lincoln County, Kentucky, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

One person is dead in central Kentucky after a gas line ruptured and produced a fireball that could be seen around the region early Thursday, NBC News reported.

The 30-inch gas line in Lincoln County breached within 150 feet of a mobile home park around 1:40 a.m., Don Gilliam, director of Lincoln County Emergency Management, said early Thursday.

One person was killed, three were transported to hospitals with injuries and at least six mobile homes were affected by the fire, Gilliam said just before 4:30 a.m. Three mobile homes were still burning, he said.

"We still have an active scene," Gilliam said, but added that the fire at the breach site was out.