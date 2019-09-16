Firefighter Killed in Explosion at Maine Facility for People With Disabilities

Several people are reportedly injured following an explosion on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Farmington, Maine.

A firefighter is dead and at least six other people injured after a powerful explosion on Monday ripped through a facility for people with disabilities in Farmington, Maine — reducing the building to rubble.

News Center Maine reports the explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. at Leap Inc. One firefighter died responding to the scene, the Associated Press reported.

Crews, including a helicopter, were reportedly responding to the incident. Images of the scene show rubble and smoke coming from the site. Several emergency responders could be seen at the scene, where nearby trees were covered in debris.

Six adults were in the building when employees smelled propane gas, according to Farmington Select Board Member H. Scott Landry.

Landry said the explosion happened five minutes after children were being picked up at the bus stop in front of the building.

Firefighters and a LEAP maintenance worker were in the building at the time of the explosion, Landry said.

Gov. Janet Mills said she was monitoring the situation and that "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy."

Jennifer Damon was in her home on Farmington Falls Road when she felt the explosion.

“The whole house shook twice and the power flickered out,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine what had happened it was such a shake.”

“I went outside and it was like it was snowing outside.”

Damon said she heard screaming for help. The force of the explosion caused shampoo bottles to fall off shelves at her home.

It is unclear exactly how many people were injured during the explosion. The exact conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Drivers are asked to avoid streets near 313 Farmington Falls Road.

Details on what led up to the explosion were not clear. The investigation is ongoing.