The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has resigned after becoming frustrated by Trump administration statements about a recent sweep targeting illegal immigration.

James Schwab told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that top officials repeatedly said roughly 800 immigrants escaped arrest because Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff's Feb. 24 warning about the four-day operation.

Schwab said the statements were misleading because the agency never captures everyone on its target lists.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he had learned the agency failed to make 800 arrests because of the mayor's warning.





The federal agency's acting director, Thomas Homan, said Schaaf's warning caused about 800 "criminals" to elude capture.

ICE defended its stance in a statement to NBC News following Schwab's exit.

"Even one criminal alien on the street can put public safety at risk and as Director Homan stated, while we can’t put a number on how many targets avoided arrest due to the mayor’s warning, it clearly had an impact," ICE spokeswoman Liz Johnson said. "While we disagree with Mr. Schwab on this issue, we appreciate his service and wish him well."

