Honduran Man Dies in ICE Custody at Texas Facility

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) special agent preparing to arrest alleged immigration violators June 19, 2018. Image courtesy ICE ICE / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A 30-year-old Honduran migrant died while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Sunday, the government confirmed.

Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres was found unresponsive in his dormitory at the Houston Contract Detention Facility on Sunday, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. Balderramos-Torres was then taken to a hospital in Humble, Texas, where he was pronounced dead, NBC News reports.

The cause of death remains undetermined and an autopsy is scheduled.

"Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment detainees arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay," the DHS said in a statement Monday. "All ICE detainees receive medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to daily sick call and 24-hour emergency care."

Balderramos-Torres is the sixth person to die in ICE custody since the start of the fiscal year, which began in October, DHS said.