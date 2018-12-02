Happy Hanukkah! White House to Light National Menorah - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Following the ceremony, guests are set to be treated to latkes and donuts

By NBC Washington staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    The world's largest menorah will be illuminated during a ceremony on the Ellipse Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to participate in the ceremony. 

    The annual lighting of the National Hanukkah Menorah begins about 4 p.m. and featured performances from the United States Air Force Band and Dreidelman and the Macabees. 

    The event is free, but those interested in attending must register for a ticket

    Following the ceremony, guests are set to be treated to latkes and donuts. Free dreidels and Menorah kits will also be given out. Tens of millions of people are expected to watch the lighting from home, the National Menorah Council says.

