Dramatic Video Shows Plane Crash Into Kids' Therapy Center in Fla.

RAW: Surveillance footage shows the terrifying moments a small plane crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. Video courtesy H & J Electronics International Inc.

A Florida business’s surveillance camera captured video footage of a small plane exploding into a fireball after it crashed into a building housing a therapy center for children with autism in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

Two people on board the plane were killed in Saturday’s crash.

The Cessna 335 had taken off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Saturday afternoon when, moments later, the plane crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Northwest 62nd Street.

Video footage from nearby H & J Electronics International Inc. shows the plane skidding across the parking lot, trailed by heavy smoke, and then erupting into flames upon impact.

Several people, including children, could be seen running out of the building. There were eight adults and five children inside the center at the time of the crash but none were injured.

Officials haven't released the identities of the two who were on the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.